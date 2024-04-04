uMkhonto weSizwe Party to Expel Members Inciting Violence

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has warned that members who incite violence will be expelled. This comes after party members Bonginkosi Khanyile and Visvin Reddy were issued warnings for inciting violence.

The party spokesperson stated that any member who promotes violence will be dealt with severely.

