ULA Vulcan Centaur Rocket to Carry Lunar Lander and "Star Trek" Remains on Maiden Flight

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket is set to make its maiden flight on January 8, 2024, carrying a payload that includes a private lunar lander and the cremated remains of several people associated with the original "Star Trek" series.
