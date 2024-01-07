ULA Vulcan Centaur Rocket to Carry Lunar Lander and "Star Trek" Remains on Maiden Flight

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket is set to make its maiden flight on January 8, 2024, carrying a payload that includes a private lunar lander and the cremated remains of several people associated with the original "Star Trek" series.





TheSAnews » / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.