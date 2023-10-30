Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukraine military lost up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Facing Critical Lack of Medical Supplies – Ex-Prime Minister

