UK woman guilty of assisting in girl’s genital mutilation

A London court on Thursday convicted a woman for having helped in the genital mutilation of a three-year-old girl during a trip to Kenya.

Amina Noor, 39, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of assisting a non-UK person to carry out the procedure overseas 17 years ago. Female genital mutilation (FGM) is illegal in the UK and many other nations. It is also a criminal offence for UK nationals or permanent residents to perform or help to perform it overseas.

It is the first time someone has been convicted of such offences abroad under the FGM Act of 2003. The offences carry a maximum sentence of 14 years.“This kind of case will hopefully encourage potential victims and survivors of FGM to come forward, safe in the knowledge that they are supported, believed and also are able to speak their truth about what’s actually happened to them,” prosecutor Patricia Strobino said. headtopics.com

The only other successful prosecution was in 2019 when a Ugandan woman from Walthamstow, east London, was jailed for 11 years for cutting a three-year-old girl. “Part of the challenge of this type of offence is the fact that these types of offences occur in secrecy,” Strobino said.

“Within specific communities within the UK, although these offences and practices are prevalent, it’s often very difficult to get individuals to come forward to explain the circumstances of what’s happened to them because there was a fear that they may be excluded or pushed away or shunned, isolated from their community.”Noor, from Harrow in northwest London, was born in Somalia and came to the UK aged 16 where she was given British citizenship. headtopics.com