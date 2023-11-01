UK, US, China sign AI safety pledge at UK summit

Sunak called the declaration a"landmark achievement" while King Charles III, in a video message to the summit, urged international collaboration to combat the"significant risks" of unchecked development.The announcement came shortly after the UK and United States both said they were setting up their own institutes to assess and mitigate the risks of the fast-emerging technology.

Donelan told AFP the event was a"historic moment in mankind's history" after earlier announcing two further summits, in South Korea in six months' time, and in France next year. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was one of the only world leaders attending the conference, although tech giant Elon Musk was already in attendance on the first day, and will talk with Sunak on Thursday.

In a speech last week, Sunak stressed the need for countries to develop"a shared understanding of the risks that we face".But lawyer and investigator Cori Crider, a campaigner for"fair" technology, warned that the summit could be"a bit of a talking shop.

"Where is the labour regulator looking at whether jobs are being made unsafe or redundant? Where's the data protection regulator?" she asked.

