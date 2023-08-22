UK Supreme Court rules against Rwanda asylum deportation deal

The UK's Supreme Court has ruled that the UK could not send migrants back to Rwanda as genuine refugees could be among those repatriated.UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will work on Plan B after the country's Supreme Court ruled against the Rwanda asylum deportation deal.Rwanda is not amused by being called an unsafe destination while respecting the judgment.

UK judges ruled on Wednesday Rwanda cannot be regarded as a secure place to transfer asylum seekers, halting a flagship plan to transfer migrants there. Since there was a chance genuine refugees would be repatriated to the countries from which they fled in the first place, the UK could not send people to Rwanda, the Supreme Court said. "There are substantial grounds for believing that asylum seekers would face a real risk of ill-treatment by reason of refoulement to their country of origin if they were removed to Rwanda," the judgment rea

