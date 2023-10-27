UK's NatWest bank showed 'serious failings' over Farage: probe

Nigel Farage is former leader of the Brexit Party and the anti-immigration party UKIP. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFPWatch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.

Farage -- ex-leader of the Brexit Party and the anti-immigration party UKIP -- complained earlier this year about the closure of his account with upmarket NatWest division Coutts, claiming he was removed for his political views.Travers Smith to investigate the"debanking" controversy, which sparked the resignation of former chief executive Alison Rose in July.

"She honestly, but incorrectly, believed that the client had publicly confirmed that he was a customer of Coutts," the report read. "Although Travers Smith confirm the lawful basis for the exit decision, the findings set out clear shortcomings in how it was reached as well as failures in how we communicated with him and in relation to client confidentiality," said Davies."His experience fell short of the standards that any customer should expect." headtopics.com

Separately, NatWest revealed Friday that third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled on rising interest rates. Revenue increased eight percent to £3.5 billion, boosted by a series of interest-rate hikes from the Bank of England."Today's third-quarter results show that NatWest is a strong bank which is performing well, generating sustainable profits and returns," said chief executive Paul Thwaite, who replaced Rose in July.

Some of NatWest's key UK rivals have faced increasing bad debt provisions, as they set aside money for loans turning sour in a cost-of-living crisis.

