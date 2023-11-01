UK PM Sunak discusses situation in Gaza with Egypt's Sisi

Sunak also welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow British and other foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza, his office said.Republican Mike Johnson, the untried speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, vowed on Wednesday to push forward with a $14.3 billion Israel aid bill, despite advice by nonpartisan researchers that his plan to offset the cost would actually increase the federal deficit.

ALLAFRİCA: Egypt Bans Mada Masr Website for 6 Months Over Report On Israel-Gaza WarThe Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) to revoke its six-month ban on the independent news website Mada Masr over its reporting on the Israel-Gaza war and to reverse its decision to refer the outlet for prosecution.

SATODAYNEWS: Netanyahu Urged EU to Have Gaza Refugees Escape to EgyptSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

REUTERSAFRİCA: First British nationals cross into Egypt from GazaA first group of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

BBCAFRİCA: Egypt opens Gaza border crossing to evacuate injured and foreignersDozens of people are allowed to enter Egypt for the first time since the war with Israel began.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: First foreign nationals and wounded leave Gaza for Egypt - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The limited evacuations come more than three weeks into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel.

REUTERSAFRİCA: Palestinian border authority says 81 seriously injured Gazans to enter Egypt WednesdayThe General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza said Egyptian authorities told it that 81 Gazans who were severely wounded will be allowed to enter Egypt on Wednesday to complete treatment.

