UK Immigration Bill Faces Challenges After Supreme Court Ruling

Rishi Sunak has managed to get his immigration bill past the first hurdle. It underlines how western countries, in a domestic panic around immigration, are being pushed toward ever more extreme positions. The decision on 15 November by the UK Supreme Court to rule its government’s asylum deal with Rwanda unlawful has dropped a bombshell on British politics.

It is debatable whether the Rwanda deal would ever have provided the deterrent effect the UK government desires for migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. But now the original plan is in tatters, with the British government scrambling to keep it alive by introducing new legislation to circumvent the court’s ruling. The new bill passed a crucial vote in parliament on 12 December, but with critics on the left and the right – and more votes due in the new year – its success is not yet guarantee





