UK court rules Rwanda asylum policy unlawful

This week the highest court in the UK ruled the government's Rwanda asylum policy was unlawful, saying it would break international and human rights laws. This prompted calls from some Conservative MPs for the UK to leave a long-standing human rights treaty, in order to follow through on the prime minister's pledge. But there has been criticism that doing so would breach the Good Friday Agreement , which helped set up power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

What is the European Convention on Human Rights ?It was created in the 1950s by a number of countries including the UK, and sets out the rights and freedoms people are entitled to in the 46 signatory countries. It means the UK is legally committed to abide by certain standards of behaviour, as well as protect the rule of law and promote democracy.It is separate to the European Union - so the UK remained part of both after Brexit .There is growing division within the Conservative Party about how Rishi Sunak should deliver on his promise to halt migrant crossings into the U





