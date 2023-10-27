UK Court Clears Nigerian Lawyer of Wrongdoing

The Royal Court of Justice in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Monday said Nigeria wrongly tagged a former Lagos State Commissioner of Justice,For years, during the litigation in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian government and its lawyers accused Mr Shasore of not pursuing the government's case diligently and constantly pushing for a settlement.

These ultimately presented him as a counsel who worked against his country and client in the arbitration that almost cost Nigeria about half its 2023 budget.But the British court said Mr Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has not been shown to be corrupt, clearing him of the infamous tag, he had endured for years.

He said Mr Shasore's advice to Nigeria to investigate, allow expert evidence to be obtained, and proceed in a timely fashion,"was sound and constant". He added that a review of the transcript of the hearing on liability revealed that he repeatedly challenged P&ID at the tribunal, noting"it is impossible to read pages 55-59 and 68-71 of that transcript as other than properly attempting through argument to secure an outcome in favour of Nigeria. headtopics.com

If he did, he wouldn't have in the following years engaged Mr Shasore to represent Nigeria in another arbitration, the judge said. The other lawyers include Ibrahim Dikko, then legal director at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Hafsat Belgore, assistant legal adviser at the Ministry; Folakemi Adelore, director of Legal Services at the NNPC; and Ikechukwu Oguine, coordinator of Legal Services and Secretary to the NNPC.

According to the agreement that was later shown to be controversial, P&ID was to build and operate an Accelerated Gas Development project at Adiabo in the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State while the Nigerian government sources natural gas from oil mining leases (OMLs) 123 and 67 operated by Addax Petroleum and supply to P&ID to refine into fuel suitable for power generation in the country. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigerian Supreme Court upholds President Tinubu's election winNigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Bola Tinubu's election win, bringing to an end a legal challenge brought by his two main rivals, who argued that his victory was marred by irregularities. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Court Nullifies Nigerian Government's Proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: World Rugby CLEARS Bongi MbonambiWorld Rugby has determined that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with charges against Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: World Rugby CLEARS Bongi MbonambiWorld Rugby acquits Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, clearing the way for him to play in RWC final, after he faced racism allegations. Read more ⮕

MTN hits weakest level in more than 2 years on R1bn Nigerian tax demandMTN hits weakest level in more than 2 years on R1bn Nigerian tax demand Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Application to Tender Fresh Evidence Against TinubuThe Supreme Court dismissed Atiku's application to tender fresh evidence on the grounds that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain such evidence that was not tendered before the lower court. Read more ⮕