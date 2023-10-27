UK Court Clears Nigerian Lawyer of Wrongdoing

The Royal Court of Justice in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Monday said Nigeria wrongly tagged a former Lagos State Commissioner of Justice,For years, during the litigation in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian government and its lawyers accused Mr Shasore of not pursuing the government's case diligently and constantly pushing for a settlement.
These ultimately presented him as a counsel who worked against his country and client in the arbitration that almost cost Nigeria about half its 2023 budget.But the British court said Mr Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has not been shown to be corrupt, clearing him of the infamous tag, he had endured for years.
He said Mr Shasore's advice to Nigeria to investigate, allow expert evidence to be obtained, and proceed in a timely fashion,"was sound and constant". He added that a review of the transcript of the hearing on liability revealed that he repeatedly challenged P&ID at the tribunal, noting"it is impossible to read pages 55-59 and 68-71 of that transcript as other than properly attempting through argument to secure an outcome in favour of Nigeria. headtopics.com
If he did, he wouldn't have in the following years engaged Mr Shasore to represent Nigeria in another arbitration, the judge said. The other lawyers include Ibrahim Dikko, then legal director at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Hafsat Belgore, assistant legal adviser at the Ministry; Folakemi Adelore, director of Legal Services at the NNPC; and Ikechukwu Oguine, coordinator of Legal Services and Secretary to the NNPC.
According to the agreement that was later shown to be controversial, P&ID was to build and operate an Accelerated Gas Development project at Adiabo in the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State while the Nigerian government sources natural gas from oil mining leases (OMLs) 123 and 67 operated by Addax Petroleum and supply to P&ID to refine into fuel suitable for power generation in the country. headtopics.com