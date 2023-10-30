Uh oh: Xbox starts blocking unofficial controllers

Microsoft seems to be restricting the access of some unofficial third-party accessories on its Xbox consoles.Reports indicate it may be due to Microsoft opened up new methods for third parties to license their wireless controllers, or even a way to stop unfair multiplayer advantages.

This the error message “0x82d60002,” which states “A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.”was first to report on the error message, first noticed by an Xbox user in the UK who had been playing with an unlicensed and unofficial controller. The user’s Xbox blocked the controller from working.

“The Brook engineering team is fully committed to developing a solution to maintain product quality and functionality. Please trust that we will spare no effort in identifying potential solutions. Once further updates become available. we will promptly notify you through our official community platforms,” the company says. headtopics.com

Seemingly Microsoft wants more manufacturers to build wireless accessories and then get them officially licensed for the Xbox. Previously high quality third-party Xbox controllers from the like of Razer were only able to be wired. Only headsets would receive the greenlight from Microsoft for wireless capabilities.

Unfortunately these restrictions are also blocking some fair and square third party devices too, with especially harsh consequences for fighting game players. Combo inputs in games like Street Fighter 6 or Tekken 8 are much easier using a fightstick than a normal console gamepad, which is why fighsticks are so common in the professional scene. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: htxtafrica »

Kim Jong-un: Third World War is about to start, be preparedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

BusinessTech Journalism Internship – Start 2024 in a job you enjoyBusinessTech is growing its editorial team and has great opportunities for graduates and young professionals who want to work in digital media. Read more ⮕

Free State education aims to retain top spot in matric results - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Matriculants across the country start their exams today with English paper one. Read more ⮕

Where you can see the World Cup trophyThe World Cup trophy tour will start in Pretoria and proceed to Johannesburg, including Soweto. Read more ⮕

Monday's weather: Wet, windy start to the week in parts of SA, with snow in some provincesMonday's weather: Wet, windy start to the week in parts of SA, with snow in some provinces Read more ⮕

‘Blessings upon blessings’: Anlia and Eben Etzebeth’s #RWC2023 pregnancy ‘reveal’!Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, has announced the start of their very own 'Team Etzebeth'. Take a look... Read more ⮕