Uganda Takes Proactive Steps to Mitigate Biorisks and Govern Dual-Use Research

Uganda has taken proactive steps to mitigate biorisks and govern dual-use research by being a pioneer country in the WHO African Region to pilot the Global guidance framework for the responsible use of the life sciences: mitigating biorisks and governing dual-use research (the framework).

The Uganda Office of the Prime Minister was entrusted with coordinating this pivotal project in collaboration with the World Health Organization, recognizing its significance in enhancing national and regional biosecurity. To pilot the framework, which was held from 21 to 23 November 2023, gathered over 80 stakeholders from diverse sectors, fostering awareness and collaborative development of a draft roadmap for implementing the framework in the context of Uganda. Subsequently, a technical stakeholders' workshop, which was convened on 6 -7 March 2024, further reinforced awareness and strategic planning

