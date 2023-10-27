Uganda, Sao Tome Discuss Fish Trade

During a meeting held at State House Entebbe, the two leaders discussed issues concerning bilateral relations between the two countries, with a key focus on economic cooperation.

"We will tap into this opportunity and cooperate in processing fish for you. I will call our fish processors here and we will discuss further how we can work together," he said. President Museveni further told H.E Manuel that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ideology of prosperity is the reason for the country's progressive development since the 1980s, thus encouraging him to also implement such ideology.

"In my culture, we are cattle keepers, we have milk, beef, bananas, coffee and ghee but we cannot sell much to our tribemates because they also have the same products. That means that our prosperity depends more on Uganda than it depends on Ankole."

"Thank you for inviting me, I am very honoured to be here. As a small island country with a population of about 200,000 people, we have a lot to learn from regional leaders like you."

