Uganda's Constitutional Court Rejects Bid to Overturn Anti-Homosexuality Act

Uganda's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a bid to overturn its highly contentious Anti-Homosexuality Act - one of the toughest such laws in the world. Despite international criticism, the court declined to nullify or suspend the law, which imposes severe penalties including death for certain same-sex acts. However, the court did acknowledge that certain parts were inconsistent with fundamental rights - particularly the right to health, privacy and freedom of religion.

Adopted in May 2023, the legislation has led to increased persecution of LGBTQI+ people in Uganda, a conservative predominantly Christian country in East In August last year a 20-year-old man was the first Ugandan to be charged with"aggravated homosexuality".They argued that it violated fundamental rights guaranteed under Uganda's constitution, including freedom from discriminatio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uganda top court declines to block Anti-Homosexuality law - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Uganda's constitutional court declined to nullify or suspend an Anti-Homosexuality law.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Uganda: 33% of Uganda's Women Believe Husbands Have Right to Beat ThemThe UN in Uganda is urging the government to prioritize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those focusing on women's empowerment. This follows the release of the latest Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, which revealed troubling trends.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: Revitalizing Kampala - Transforming Uganda's Capital Into a Planned CityKampala, the bustling capital of Uganda, stands at a pivotal crossroads as it seeks to reimagine its urban landscape and chart a path towards sustainable development.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: Water Quality Still a Challenge in UgandaAccess to clean water remains a significant concern in Uganda, despite an increase in improved drinking water sources.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: New Study Highlights Status of Women At Work in UgandaBrighterMonday Uganda in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Uganda announced the publication of their first edition of the status report titled, 'Women at Work:'

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: Why Refugee Ration Cuts in Uganda Risk Long-Term Social Damage'The worst effects of these ration cuts are yet to be seen.'

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »