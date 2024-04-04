Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act Upheld by Constitutional Court

Uganda ’s Constitutional Court has upheld the Anti-Homosexuality Act but struck out sections that prohibited provision of health services to the LGBT community. Analysts say upholding the law is a win for the government and a loss for the LGBT community.

Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act Constitutional Court LGBT Community

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheAfricaReport / 🏆 29. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uganda's Constitutional Court Rejects Bid to Overturn Anti-Homosexuality ActUganda's Constitutional Court has rejected a bid to overturn its highly controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act, one of the toughest laws of its kind in the world. The court declined to nullify or suspend the law, which imposes severe penalties, including death, for certain same-sex acts. However, the court acknowledged that certain parts of the law were inconsistent with fundamental rights. The legislation, adopted in May 2023, has resulted in increased persecution of LGBTQI+ individuals in Uganda, a conservative predominantly Christian country in East Africa.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: Top Ugandan Court Upholds Anti-Gay LawUganda's Constitutional Court has rejected a bid to overturn its 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda top court declines to block Anti-Homosexuality law - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Uganda's constitutional court declined to nullify or suspend an Anti-Homosexuality law.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Uganda: Will Muhoozi Kainerugaba Become Uganda's Next President?Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has named his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the country's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nigeria/Uganda: African Games - Nigeria's Falconets Soar Into Final With Victory Over UgandaThe second half saw the introduction of substitutes who became match-winners for Nigeria.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Uganda: Why Refugee Ration Cuts in Uganda Risk Long-Term Social Damage'The worst effects of these ration cuts are yet to be seen.'

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »