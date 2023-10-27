Uganda: Museveni Confirms He Will Attend C-10 Summit in Equatorial Guinea Next Month

The President made the confirmation after receiving an official invitation from his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, H.E Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The invitation letter was delivered by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue at State House Entebbe. President Museveni is among the heads of state of the African Union Committee of the Ten (10) on the reforms of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Mr. Esono said that it would be an honour to have the President at the summit because he is not only a member of the C-10 but also a very relevant leader whom many will benefit from hearing from. "We are looking forward to seeing you at the summit, you are a true father of Pan-Africanism so we will be very grateful to learn a lot from you," he added. headtopics.com

The committee of the ten countries comprises Algeria, Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Namibia and Zambia.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 90 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Uganda: How Museveni Unwittingly Set Up Friends for FailureOpinion - On 11 October, the 'annual Kiruhura and Kazo outstanding women awards' took place. I would never have known about this event had the poster announcing it not gone viral. Read more ⮕

Uganda Grapples With Balaalo Cattle Herdsmen's Border Challenge - President Museveni to Address CrisisUganda is facing a growing dilemma as Balaalo cattle herdsmen, previously a contentious issue within its borders, have now expanded their presence to border areas with South Sudan, where they assert affiliation with the Kajo Keji state while operating on Ugandan territory. Read more ⮕

Uganda: Media and Its Role in Shaping Uganda's Image Amidst Tourism ChallengesAs the Group CEO of Next Media, my journey in the world of media has been informed by a profound connection to our nation's diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and the potential we hold as a tourist destination. Read more ⮕

Uganda: Here Is Reason for You to Embrace Islamic BankingOpinion - Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh... Read more ⮕

Uganda: Government Urged to Convert Its Scrap Cars Into CashExperts have urged government to collaborate with local authorities to manage the disposal of irreparable vehicles currently stored in local government yards. Read more ⮕

Uganda: Allan Children's Foundation Gives Hopes to Less Privileged ChildrenThe Allan Children's Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by social entrepreneur Allan Kato, is a beacon of hope for underprivileged children in Uganda. Read more ⮕