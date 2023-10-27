Uganda: Museveni Confirms He Will Attend C-10 Summit in Equatorial Guinea Next Month

The President made the confirmation after receiving an official invitation from his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, H.E Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.
The invitation letter was delivered by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue at State House Entebbe. President Museveni is among the heads of state of the African Union Committee of the Ten (10) on the reforms of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.
Mr. Esono said that it would be an honour to have the President at the summit because he is not only a member of the C-10 but also a very relevant leader whom many will benefit from hearing from. "We are looking forward to seeing you at the summit, you are a true father of Pan-Africanism so we will be very grateful to learn a lot from you," he added. headtopics.com
The committee of the ten countries comprises Algeria, Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Namibia and Zambia.
