Uganda: KCCA Fails On Roads' Promise Again

Construction of 69.70km of city roads by February and September 2023 as earlier communicated. According to Kampala city political leaders, most bad roads in question categorized into Lot 1,2,3 and 4 construction works have not commenced whereas those that have already started are not even halfway done.

In December 2022, the sorrowful state of city roads dominated the conversation in the digital media with pothole alerts and exhibitions, which drew, mixed reactions from the public. Nine months down the road, the roaring sounds of caterpillars, and signposts indicating men at work are not seen along most of the city roads, nor have the road construction sites even been opened on most of these roads.Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru says the state of the roads has made people turn against him.Member of Parliament for Nakawa East, Ronald Balimwezo also claims the situation is the same with the opposition supporters.The 69.

"Some contractors are delaying because they have signed up for many roads above their capacity," Uhuru said. "This road leads to Kasubi and off to Hoima, the Albertine region. traders along it there are several businesses but traders here feel ignored even though they pay taxes."With the slow progress of work, President Museveni directed the UPDF to help in pothole filling and sectional repairs, a view that equally drew mixed reactions. headtopics.com

