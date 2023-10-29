Uganda: Government to Introduce the Position of Assistant Deputy Speaker of Parliament

These believe that the move will address the continuity of sittings of Parliament, a view opposed by legal minds terming it as a waste of taxpayer's money.

Regardless of the ongoing rift between the government and opposition over the failure to table a report on missing persons, the government plans to amend laws and provide for the position of assistant deputy speaker of Parliament.

The revelations were made by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao while responding to some of the queries from legislators. According to inside sources, the assistant deputy speaker will be designated with the responsibility of presiding over not very major business in the house like discussing a motion that may require a resolution by forwarding the matter to a committee, receiving business in the house that may not require statutory authority by the speaker. headtopics.com

While it is still a proposal, former Parliamentary Commissioner Emmanuel Dombo says that all the previous parliaments have had such discussions when the two principals are out of the country or faced with social problems.

Dombo who is currently the NRM director of communication recounts when the nation lost a former legislator, which caused tension as the two speakers were out of the country. But National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya and George Constitutional Musisi's lawyer are doubtful if the move will bring unity and cause meaningful debates given the government's interest in the house. headtopics.com

Dombo has however urged the opposition to amend their differences with the government as an opportunity to claim this slot.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Ondo Lawmakers Split Over Renewed Move to Remove Deputy GovernorEleven members of the Ondo State House of Assembly dissociate themselves from the new directive to the state chief judge on the move to sack the deputy governor. Read more ⮕

Bela bill: South Africans face jail if children not in schoolParliament passes the biggest education reform since the end of apartheid in 1994. Read more ⮕

GOP’s House paralysis is a crisis in a time of crisesIn short, the speaker is critical to the administration of House business. Read more ⮕

GOP’s House paralysis is a crisis in a time of crisesIn short, the speaker is critical to the administration of House business. Read more ⮕

GOP’s House paralysis is a crisis in a time of crisesIn short, the speaker is critical to the administration of House business. Read more ⮕

Nigeria in Ipu Will Create Job OpportunitiesPresident of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Saturday, said that an unusual deft move by the Nigerian delegation to the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parlaimentary Union (IPU) broke the 59 old jinx and made Nigeria a member of the body's Executive Committee. Read more ⮕