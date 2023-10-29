Uganda: Aids Commission Anticipates NDA Clearance to Import Innovative HIV Injection

This intervention is expected to revolutionize HIV prevention efforts in Uganda, offering a potent and accessible alternative to existing prevention methods.

The new HIV injection has already been rolled out in some countries like the United States of America, South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi among others. The news about the introduction of the New Injectable HIV drug has taken many Ugandans by surprise wondering how the injection works.

Based on data ending December, 31, 2021, Uganda recorded 54,000 new infections of HIV with the prevalence remarkably increasing in early childhood particularly among women from ages 15-19 to 30-34 years. headtopics.com

Uganda together with the global community, envisions to put a stop on new HIV infections by the year 2030. The pending NDA clearance signifies a crucial step towards making this cutting-edge treatment option available to the Ugandan population.

According to Dr. Daniel Byamukama, the head of the HIV prevention program at the Uganda Aids Commission, the awaited NDA approval will pave way for the distribution and access across the nation, marking a momentous advancement in Uganda's fight against HIV.

