UCT's council chairperson acknowledges previous council’s failures

The university’s council issued a statement on Wednesday, following the release of a report by an independent panel that was tasked with probing governance issues at UCT. It found that former UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and former council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama were guilty of serious governance failures.

Among others, the report recommended that Ngonyama, a chartered accountant, be reported to the relevant body for failing to perform her fiduciary duty at UCT.Its main task was to probe the circumstances surrounding the termination of professor Lis Lange’s contract as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching.

There were rumours that Phakeng and Ngonyama misled UCT’s executive and senate about why Lange had left the university.It found that Phakeng and Ngonyama had "mendaciously misled" the university about Lange’s resignation.“We recognise that had council, at the time, fulfilled its governance role as required, the events that unfolded and emotional trauma caused to many individuals could have been avoided.

Arendse added that UCT’s council was considering the recommendations of the report, and would act to fix and restore the public, stakeholders and donor confidence in the institution.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Drama Over University of the Western Cape Decision to Terminate Vice-Chancellor Recruitment ProcessThe UWC senate is unhappy about the cancellation of the institution's vice-chancellor recruitment drive. The process is to be restarted from scratch.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment processThe UWC senate is unhappy about the cancellation of the institution’s vice-chancellor recruitment drive. The process is to be restarted from scratch.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Independent Report Spits Fire At UCT's Recent Leadership, Blasting Mamokgethi PhakengThe report released this week by an independent panel investigating governance failures at UCT in recent years excoriates former vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi PhakengThe report released this week by an independent panel investigating governance failures at UCT in recent years excoriates former vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

NEWS24: The only 'real black person': How Phakeng used race to divide, abuse at UCTThe only 'real black person': How Phakeng used race to divide, abuse at UCT

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Phakeng, Ngonyama 'mendaciously misled' UCT, panel findsPhakeng, Ngonyama 'mendaciously misled' UCT, panel finds

Source: News24 | Read more »