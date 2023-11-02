Uber dodges questions about driver waiting area chaos near OR Tambo Airport

It said it would launch an investigation into the matter and take appropriate action based on its findings. The complaint provided multiple photos of the vehicles they said belonged to Uber drivers parked at various points next to the road.They also shared an image of what they said was the gate of the Uber drivers’ waiting area for OR Tambo Airport.
About three hours after we provided this, a member of Uber’s PR team said that the images were not a means of verification because they did not show who the cars belonged to. In addition, Uber can see the GPS location of its drivers, so it would have been able to verify a sudden switch in the location of multiple drivers.After following up with the complainant again, they reaffirmed that the drivers were from Uber.
The complainant said the waiting area had been reopened and conveyed a message of thanks from the Uber drivers, who believed our queries had led to the issue being resolved. A screenshot of the message Uber sent to drivers, apologising for the closure of the airport queuing system due to “unforeseen reasons”.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »