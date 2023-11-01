UAW boss ‘outs’ Ram’s Hilux and Ranger rival as happening soon

Third and last generation Dakota entered production in 2004 as the Dodge Dakota before becoming the Ram Dakota in 2010 following the repositioning of Ram as a brand. Production ended in 2011. Image: Ramfor the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger has taken its biggest step towards becoming a reality based on a new claim from the much publicised United Auto Workers (UAW) strike in the United States that ended on Tuesday (31 October) after affiliated workers downed tools six weeks ago.

for the Dakota nameplate three years ago, the junior sibling of the Ram 1500 indirectly received approval as happening after former Ram boss, Mike Koval, admitted that a prototype is “in the concept phase”.

“We’ve been talking about (the return of a Ram mid-size pick-up) forever and I have committed to myself and to my team… this is the leadership team that is going to execute (bring the vehicle to production). We will be the team that delivers this,” the now head of the Mopar accessories division for North America toldclaims had cost Stellantis $3.2-billion in lost revenue – significantly more than Ford’s $1.

Belvidere plant has been on idle ever since production of the Jeep Cherokee ended in February this year. Image: Jeepas a result of slumping sales, the 58-year old plant has been idling ever since with its closure being described as “temporary” as negotiations about its future between the UAW and Stellantis started.

Reportedly, some 1 300 workers were laid-off in in a move the UAW’s Director, Brendon Campbell, described as “economic blackmail” on the part of Stellantis.

