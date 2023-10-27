U.S. Weighs Impact of Relations With Africa Through AGOA

The U.S. is looking at ways of making more of an impact on the continent via the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as nations gather for the AGOA summit in South Africa from November 2 to 4, 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his United States of America counterpart President Joe Biden will engage in discussions during the upcoming 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act…

A large number of African Trade Ministers and their delegations are expected to attend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum taking place in South Africa next week. After engaging in energetic diplomacy with the US over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Africa is once again walking a tightrope, this time on the Israel-Palestine-Gaza crisis.

It is almost certain that South Africa's Agoa status will be renewed despite it and the US often being on opposite sides over geopolitical crises in the past year. South Africa will host a U.S.-Africa trade meeting from November 2-4, 2023 despite earlier calls from U.S. politicians for the event to be shifted, due to South AU.S.

