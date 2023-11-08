U.S. Senator Tim Scott Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign

U.S. Senator Tim Scott has suspended his run for the 2024 Republican presidential election nomination after failing to gain significant support in national opinion polls. Scott stated that the voters have made it clear that they do not want him to run at this time. This decision may benefit other candidates, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in their efforts to challenge frontrunner Donald Trump.

