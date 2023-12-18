U.S. Congress Passes Foreign Extortion Prevention Act to Combat Global Corruption

The U.S. Congress has approved the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) as part of the annual defense spending bill, criminalizing the act of foreign officials demanding or accepting bribes from Americans. The legislation is a significant milestone in the fight against global corruption and fulfills a commitment made by the Biden Administration. FEPA makes it a crime for any foreign official to solicit or accept bribes from Americans or American companies.





allafrica » / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Reports Highlight Progress and Challenges in HIV Prevention and TreatmentReports from India and nine African countries reveal progress in HIV prevention and treatment, but governments are still hesitant to remove barriers for affected populations. Antiretroviral treatment is available in India's public sector clinics. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the efforts of community leaders in the HIV response.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

World Aids Day: Addressing Challenges Faced by Women in HIV PreventionWorld Aids Day serves as a reminder of the global effort to raise awareness and support for those dealing with HIV/Aids. Women face unique challenges in curbing the spread of HIV, including gynaecological issues and mother-to-child transmission. Immediate intervention and lifelong treatment are crucial.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Domestic Financing for HIV Prevention and Abuja Declaration TargetsFunding from international donors remains the highest contributor to HIV prevention in Africa. Governments of all nine African countries analysed in our reports are falling far short of meeting the target to spend 15% of their national budgets on health, as set out within the Abuja Declaration. This reliance on international donors threatens the sustainability of the HIV prevention response. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well researched and well written.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Declared Peace OfficersGauteng’s controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens have been declared peace officers, meaning they will have the power of arrest and can carry a firearm. Independent policing expert David Bruce expresses concern over this decision.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

South Africa's failing infrastructure and corruption deter foreign investmentThe richest man in South Africa, Johann Rupert, expresses concerns about the country's failing infrastructure, lawlessness, and corruption, stating that it hinders foreign investment. He criticizes politicians for their inability to inspire investor confidence and warns about the consequences of not guaranteeing basic necessities like electricity and water. Major private sector players also show signs of decreasing commitment to the country, with ArcelorMittal winding down its business and risking 3500 jobs.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Foreign investors forced to sell down holdings in two SA blue chipsForeign investors are being forced to sell down their holdings in two more ‘SA Inc’ blue chips, following the announcement last week by index provider MSCI that the two equities would be deleted from its South Africa Index at the end of the month.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »