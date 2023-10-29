Tyson Fury escapes with split decision win after being floored by Francis Ngannou

Britain’s Tyson Fury (L) falls on the ground as he fights against Cameroonian-French Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh early on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)Britain’s Tyson Fury (L) falls on the ground as he fights against Cameroonian-French Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh early on October 29, 2023.

The undefeated Fury, who earlier this week laughed off his opponent as a “big fat sausage”, afterwards acknowledged that the 37-year-old Cameroonian had effectively kept him off-balance.“He’s a very awkward man, and he’s a good puncher and I respect him a lot,” Fury said of Ngannou, adding that it was “probably my toughest fight in 10 years”.“This was my first boxing match, great experience –- I’m not giving any excuse,” Ngannou said in a ringside interview.

With all parties desperate to lend the contest some sporting legitimacy, the WBC had fashioned a “Riyadh Champion” belt to allow the winner to strut around the ring at the end with something other than a fat pay cheque. headtopics.com

Fury has a far more serious bout lined up in Riyadh in December against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the other three world titles.Saudi boxing boom? Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, now in the Saudi Pro League, and rappers Kanye West and Eminem were on hand for Sunday’s event which marked the beginning of Riyadh Season, a four-month series of concerts and sporting events intended to make Saudi Arabia more attractive to tourists.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter NgannouA battered and relieved Tyson Fury was awarded a controversial split-decision win over the remarkable Francis Ngannou, who was making his boxing debut. Read more ⮕

Fury beats Ngannou by split decisionFollow live text commentary as undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on MMA star Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Fury survives knockdown in controversial win over NgannouWBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims a controversial split decision victory against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Read more ⮕

It is time to stay and play in St Francis Bay!It is time to stay and play in St Francis Bay! Read more ⮕

Forward-looking Springboks opt for sheer power in final against All BlacksSouth Africa have gone with seven forwards and one back while New Zealand have opted for a more conventional 5-3 split for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final at Stade de France. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Too Close to CallOn Thursday, the team for the Rugby World Cup final against the same opponents was announced with the same 7/1 split on the bench. Ironically, the only back is the now fit again, Willie le Roux. Read more ⮕