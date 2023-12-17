Types of Roadblocks in South Africa and Your Rights

There are two different types of roadblocks in South Africa. Informal roadblocks are set up randomly by the police, while K78 roadblocks are approved by the provisional commissioner and can be policed by various authorities. At a K78 roadblock, the police have the right to search your vehicle and even conduct a full body search if they suspect you are hiding something.

If stopped at a roadblock, you have the right to ask for the police officer's certificate of appointment and can request to see the roadblock commander or the most senior officer on the scene. If you doubt the authenticity of the roadblock, you can ask to be taken to the nearest police station. However, the person is not obligated to disclose the classified reason for the roadblock





