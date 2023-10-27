Two Orlando Pirates players to match crucial City clash!

Orlando Pirates return to action this evening when they host Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium in a crunch DStv Premiership match.

The Buccaneers have struggled in the league so far this season, picking up just eight points from six matches. Jose Riveiro’s side sit in 13th position on the log standings. Polokwane City on the other hand have enjoyed an incredible start to the season. The newly promoted side have picked up 14 points from nine matches and sit in fifth place on the log standings.Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Sipho Chaine will miss tonight’s crunch DStv Premiership clash against Polokwane City through injury. Furthermore Innocent Maela won’t feature tonight as he’s still recovering from an injury.

The good news is that Nkosinathi Sibisi is in-line to make his return to action this evening after missing the previous two matches.Are you a Kaizer Chiefs fan? Click to read the latest Amakhosi news “The league is the most important competition, it goes without saying,” Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro said as quoted by headtopics.com

“Thirty games, 15 away and home against everyone in every circumstance, hot and raining. So, it’s the most important competition and we really want to find our rhythm there. “Now we have played our fourth competition in two months and a half. We are trying to keep the level in all competitions we play. It is difficult mentally to face these kinds of competitions in a very short space of time.”

