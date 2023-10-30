Two not-so-obvious takeaways from Afrimat’s results

Late last week Afrimat (AFT) published its H1:23 results, showing good revenue growth (despite the drop in commodity prices), steady bottom-line growth (despite inflationary pressures), and excellent conversion to cash (despite how hard it is to manage a business this well).

I will not go into the results, though they are worth reading, but rather, I will highlight two not-so-obvious takeaways from these results. Firstly, Afrimat is a good example of how important good management is. I repeat: good management.

When Afrimat was listed, it was basically a somewhat diversified quarry business with some building materials. Since then – and certainly post the 2010 Soccer World Cup – the domestic economy has seen its growth stolen by the public sector. Construction-related firms in particular are shadows of their former selves, if they survived at all. Most did not survive.

Enter Afrimat's management, who have managed to steadily and, despite the crowd, build out a superb group from these initial cash flows into what it is today.

Management has extracted good value here by driving efficiencies, and the operating margin in this set of results rose from 8.0% to 13.5%, along with long stagnant revenues growing from R916 million to R1.160 million (i.e. +27% y/y).

Contrary to the negative narrative out there, Afrimat notes here that there is "greater demand from across the country in construction project". Even more of a shock to the average negative South African, Afrimat goes on to say – in its section for the rationale for its acquisition of Lafarge's local operations – that it is a "good time to act – market low but turning".While you may not be able to get access to this until Afrimat uploads the recorded presentation, Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden spoke at the presentation about the positive prospects for the local construction sector.