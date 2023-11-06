Two men arrested for brutal murder of Megan Griesel

Mpumalanga police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of two men for the brutal murder of Megan Griesel. Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the first suspect was arrested in Masoyi, outside White River, last Wednesday.Griesel, 20, was killed when her car was peppered with bullets when she unknowingly drove past the scene of a robbery at a petrol station near Lydenburg.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives.
Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.Why 10 Springbok stars missed the Eastern Cape leg of the trophy paradeMeet the man who taught Siya Kolisi about rugby and kickstarted his career by getting him into GreyA new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.It was opportunistic, this moment should belong to the Springboks20 Oc
