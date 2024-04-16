Two learners drown during school excursion in Centurion

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, they received a call just after 15:00.

Mabaso says emergency services arrived on the scene to find that two boys aged between 13 and 16 had drowned. He says SAPS divers recovered the bodies of the boys. They were both declared dead by paramedics on the scene.A similar incident The learner, 12-year-old Latoya Temilton, died while on an approved one-day trip to the Wag ’n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen, Olifantsfontein.

Drowning School Excursion Learners Centurion Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frontend Developer (Angular 2+) (Centurion) - Gauteng CenturionIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Two boys drown in dam during school outing in CenturionTwo boys drown in dam during school outing in Centurion

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Three people including two children killed in Centurion crashA Light delivery vehicle left the roadway, overturning several times before smashing into a wall in the Centurion crash

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Three killed, seven injured after two vehicles collided in Centurion - SABC NewsThree people have been killed and seven others seriously injured after two vehicles collided.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

– Umfula – Echoes of the River making an impact in Communities along the Mfolozi RiverSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Two women robbed in Hout Bay while training for Two OceansAthletes have received a cautionary reminder to remain vigilant during their training for the imminent Two Oceans Marathon, prompted by an unfortunate event where two women were mugged while running in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »