Two Kaizer Chiefs Development players join Under Armour family

The American sports clothing company has been spreading its wings over the years, and the two Kaizer Chiefs are the latest additions to their ever-growing family.Against the confirmation, the two Soweto giants stars have been topping trends as Mzansi tried to connect the dots about them. Vicky Mkhawana has been dubbed as the next midfielder maestro. The 18-year-old star was born on 10 January 2006 in South Africa.

Ntando Brain Nkosi has had his fair share of success with the Kaizer Chiefs Youth team and has been influential over the years. His command of the game and flair have often thrust him into the top trends.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs are still in the market for two strikersKaizer Chiefs will try to bolster their attacking options in January to lessen the load on Ashley du Preez. These two names are on the list.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Kaizer Chiefs Fans Stand Behind Interim Coach Cavin Johnson After Golden Arrows 2–1 DefeatLamontville Golden Arrows defeated Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend. Chiefs fans supported interim coach Cavin Johnson despite the loss the team experienced.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Latest Kaizer Chiefs suspension a blessing in disguise?Kaizer Chiefs will be without Sibongiseni Mthethwa for their next league encounter, but there's a huge upside to that.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Junior Khanye provides the winning formula for Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs should hire Junior Khanye as a technical consultant, judging by the amount of opinions he provides on the regular.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: D-Day for Kaizer Chiefs!Kaizer Chiefs today face the PSL DC today on charges of spectator misbehaviour against AmaZulu in a recent defeat.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs boss makes bizarre title claimKaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson isn't ruling the Glamour Boys out of the title race just yet. Why though?

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »