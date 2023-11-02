Two European Clubs In The Race For Saleng

This is not the first time that there has been interest from Europe for the former Free State Stars player, as Soccer Laduma has previously reported on a potential transfer. The Siya crew also "I can tell you that interest is now high for Saleng. There are two teams and one of them is Monaco from France. They wanted Cassius Mailula before he went to the MLS," said the Siya source.

"The other team is from Belgium but I don't have the name for that team. But the club wants to make some money from him with his contract coming to an end in June next year. "They could wait for AFCON if he goes there but it could be even before that with the way things are going right now," the source told Soccer Laduma.

