Two dead and more than 100 structures lost in Khayelitsha fire

Two people reportedly died in a fire that gutted more than 100 structures in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, says the cause of the fire is unknown. ‘A total of 12 firefighting resources with more than 50 firefighters battled to contain the spread of the blaze. By 2:45am on Monday, the fire was extinguished.’

‘Initial estimates are that more than 100 structures were destroyed, but this is to be verified by the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre. The body of an adult was discovered around 1am.’The South African Police Service is investigating the incident.that the organisation set up a base in the area and assisted residents with evacuations.

