Twitter launches Basic and Premium+ subscriptions — South African pricing and features detailed

Elon Musk’s X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, began offering two new subscription tiers for users on Friday in an attempt to shore up revenue at the social media company.

In South Africa, users can pay R54.37 a month or R652.44 annually for the Basic tier, which provides features such as the ability to edit posts and upload longer videos. The current Premium tier, previously known as Twitter Blue, will remain R144.99 a month or R1,519 per year.

Its feature set has remained the same and include blue-tick verification, ads revenue sharing, and creator subscriptions.It comes with all the bells and whistles of Premium but completely removes ads from the “For You” and “Following” tabs, instead of only showing 50% fewer. headtopics.com

It should be noted that users subscribing through Apple Inc.’s iOS and the Android platform will pay more than those that use the web to sign up.Since Musk bought the company a year ago, X has shifted away from advertising and toward paid subscriptions.

A new analysis from independent researcher Travis Brown estimated that 950,000 to 1.2 million people now pay for X’s Premium service. The screenshots below show the prices and some of the features of the three Twitter/X subscription tiers. To view all the features, users can select the “Premium” tab from the Twitter/X home page.which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion. headtopics.com