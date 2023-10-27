Twenty new police officers, six vans to be deployed to Bloemspruit - SABC News

Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale has promised to deploy 20 new police officers and six police vans to the community of Bloemspruit. This comes after residents raised concerns on lack of police officers and resources at the Bloemspruit police station.

The crime prevention community engagement imbizo is held in Bloemfontein. Members of the community also complained that they usually have to walk at least 10 kilometres to get to the police station.“The community complained about lack of resources, we are going to deploy extra 20 police officers, new constables that will pass on the 14th of December who are currently a part of that project, 10 000 that is being trained and besides that, we will also provide six vehicles to this policing area.

Mathale has asked community members to report corrupt police officials to IPID. Residents have raised concern about police officers who allow people to sell drugs to children. Parents took a stand against drugs at the crime prevention imbizo saying drugs are killing their children and they usually drop out of school. The National police commissioner, Fanie Masemola was also present at the imbizo. headtopics.com

One of the parents, Josephine Mdungelwa says government is losing money by focusing on the treatment of sicknesses caused by the drugs. “At the age of 12 years they start to smoke, they stand in corners, they gather, even the ladies at the early age they also gather, they smoke with these boys. So it’s so painful to me when I see all these kids on their way to school they gather somewhere and this one is going to take out the paper, this one is going take out that things they are smoking, it’s so painful to me. All of our kids are dark in colour whereas they were not dark in colour,” Mdungelwa explains.

