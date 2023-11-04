TV presenter's dismissal sparks controversy and support on Twitter

Twitter argued that the end of the relationship between the TV presenter and the channel might be a blessing in disguise. Moja Love rubbished Xolani's claims that he was blindsided, stating that his foundation (9Xolani Khumalo Foundation) was in conflict with his job. The channel also said they let the presenter go after he was questioned about contaminating a crime scene during his show.

Some encouraged Xolani to start his own show on Youtube channel without a corporation controlling everything like Moja Love. 'Just know Xolani that some of us here in South Africa we are behind you and will always give you our dying support...our country needs some thorough clean up.' 'I don't get why black people are busy celebrating his downfall so much when this man fought a good fight trying to save their brothers and sisters from substance abuse.' 'Xolani if you could visit every township around the country you will have a first-hand experience of how South Africans are/were behind you.' 'The government will crush your efforts to eliminate crime mfethu. Anyway, we love you. May God be with you.' While working on the show, Xolani was allegedly involved in a deadly interrogation that ended with the suspect dying

