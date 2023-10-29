Tunisian Swimmers Claim 9 Medals At Arab Swimming Championships Day-2

The coveted gold medals were secured in the 4x200m relay events by the quartet comprising Rami Rahmouni, Abderrahmane Belhaj Salem, Heni Mosfar, and Mohamed Ali Chaouachi in the boys' category, while Maram Souissi, Amani Souidi, Rayhane Chaouachi, and Ala Ben Miled clinched the gold in the girls' division.

On the other hand, the trio of Habiba Belghith, Amani Souidi, and Mohamed Rebai claimed silver, just as the 4x100m relay quartet, consisting of Rayhane Chaouachi, Habiba Belghith, Roua Fraj, and Amani Hassouna.

Notably, Rami Rahmouni added a bronze medal to his tally in the 200m freestyle, along with compatriot Roua Fraj in the 50m butterfly. The quartet of Abderrahmane Belhaj Salem, Rami Rahmouni, Heni Mosfar, and Mohamed Ali Chaouachi also claimed bronze in the 4x100m medley relay. headtopics.com

In aggregate, Tunisia has amassed a total of 15 medals in the championships, including 3 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze.

