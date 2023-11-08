Tunisian Parliamentarians Propose Law to Restrict Civil Society Organisations

Ten parliamentarians loyal to Tunisian President Kais Saied have proposed a law that seeks to restrict the creation of civil society organisations. More than 24,000 civil society organisations have been registered in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution. Civil society says that would spell the end of the little space for free speech that remains in Tunisia.

Apparently taking a leaf from Zimbabwe, Tunisia intends to effectively ban civil society as President Kais Saied continues with a crackdown on free speech in the birthplace of the Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the end of his first term in office last year, signed the Patriotic Bill, viewed by human rights defenders and political rivals as. It was to be followed by its infamous cousin, the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, giving the government power to regulate or ban non-governmental organisations deemed hostile to the regime. The law was not passed. However, in the current parliament, Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF intend to pass it into law. The law is at the office level, and moves to the committee stage next, before finally heading to the plenary session level. The law won't face any opposition because Saied granted himself executive powers two years after his election. The December 2022 parliamentary elections registered an 8.8% voter turnout, while the run-off in January 2023 registered an 11% turnout

