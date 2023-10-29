Tunisia: Tourism Minister Reviews Measures to Boost Sector's Activities

Chairing the local tourism council in Tataouine, Belhassine stressed that this organisation will oversee the restructuring and promotion of this industry through a public-private partnership.

It will also seek to encourage greater investment in the sector, while working to revise the regulatory framework. "We are committed to establishing responsible and sustainable tourism in the Sahara," he said, stressing the need for greater coordination between the various stakeholders involved in the project's implementation.

Participants at the meeting highlighted the challenges hampering tourism in the region, in particular the complexity of procedures and the very limited capacity of tourist accommodation, which does not exceed 600 beds. headtopics.com

They also called for an increase in the resources allocated by the Ministry to tourist municipalities to enable them to fulfil their role in promoting tourism. On this occasion, the minister visited two new facilities: the first in Ksar Ouled Debbab (about 10km south of Tataouine) and the second in Ksar Haddada (about 5km from Ghomrassen).). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

De Lille wants visa waiver for Chinese & Indian nationals to boost tourismDe Lille wants visa waiver for Chinese & Indian nationals to boost tourism Read more ⮕

Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Says Important to Avoid Large War in Middle EastSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Japan's Trade Minister Says G7 Not Creating New Economic Order to Exclude Any CountriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

South Africa gains easy access to Saudi Arabia with e-VisaSouth Africa's Tourism Minister, warmly embraces the Saudi Arabian e-Visa system's accessibility to South African travelers. Read more ⮕

Malawi: Minister Confident About Salima Sugar CompanyMinister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has expressed optimism in the future of the Salima Sugar Company Limited (SSCL). Read more ⮕