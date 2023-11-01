Tshwane streets affected by Springboks parade on Thursday

The parade will start at 09:30 at the Southern Sun Hotel on the corner of Steve Biko Road and Pretorius Street. The Springboks will parade through Hatfield, Sunnyside and Church Square, and end at Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD at around 11:30.

From the Southern Sun Hotel, the team will transfer into the open bus and move along Steve Biko Road and then turn right into Stanza Bopape Street. They will proceed straight east using Stanza Bopape Street and pass the Union Buildings until they turn right into End Street in Hatfield.

From End Street, the Springboks will turn right to get to Pretorius Street and proceed west, then turn left into Gordon Road, right into Burnett Street and left to Park Street. From Park Street, they will turn left into Kirkness Street, pass Loftus Versfeld Stadium and turn right into Jorissen Street in Sunnyside.

From Jorissen Street, they will proceed along the A Re Yeng bus route at Kotze Street. They will then turn into Nana Sita Street and turn right into Paul Kruger Street. After that, they will pass by Church Square, turn right into Madiba Street and continue until they reach Tshwane House on the corner of Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Street.

TMPD spokesperson Issac Mahamba said most streets in the CBD, Arcadia, Hatfield and Sunnyside will be greatly impacted as the parade passes by, but the streets will be open for traffic immediately thereafter. “Tshwane Metro Police Department officers, SAPS and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to escort and monitor the parade. Motorists are urged to avoid the affected areas and are encouraged to be patient and proceed with caution as the whole nation celebrates,” Mahamba said.

