Tshwane residents warned of possible water shortages - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Spokesperson David Magae says this has put a strain on the reservoir.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

SABC News Online »

Non-compliant spaza shops in Tshwane fined - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,City of Tshwane Health Department issued fines of over R63 000 to non-compliant spaza shop owners. Read more ⮕

Families worried about miners held hostage at Gold One mine - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,More than 100 workers have since surfaced. Read more ⮕

ANC Limpopo to replace three mayors in three municipalities - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,No changes are expected in the Collins Chabane Municipality. Read more ⮕

- SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverageKwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development cancels hosting the 2023 South African Music Awards Read more ⮕

V&A Waterfront Marina gets another Blue Flag - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The award was handed over by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa. Read more ⮕

Consumer Reports finds more lead and cadmium in chocolate - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Consumer Reports has said long-term exposure to the metals can result in nervous system problems. Read more ⮕