Tshwane Metro Approves Plan to Combat Hijacked Buildings

The Tshwane Metro has approved a strategic plan to fight hijacked and illegally occupied buildings, in essence, taking them over and going then to the private sector. The MMC for corporate and shared services, Kingsley Wakelin, discusses the plan and the need for a complete assessment and audit of the inner city.





