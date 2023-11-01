Tshwane and Joburg roads affected by Springboks World Cup victory tour

Both JMPD and TMPD said their officers, the South African Police Service (Saps), Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to escort and monitor the tour. TMPD said the Springboks will then parade through Hatfield, Sunnyside, and Church Square and end at Tshwane House in the CBD at around 11:30am. At Tshwane House, they will meet the Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink, who will congratulate the champions on behalf of Tshwane residents.

From the Southern Sun Hotel, the Boks will transfer into the open bus and move along Steve Biko Road, then turn right onto Stanza Bopape Street. They will proceed straight east, using Stanza Bopape Street, until they reach the Union Buildings. From the Union Building, they will get into Stanza Bopape Street and proceed until they turn into End Street in Hatfield.

From Jorissen Street, they will proceed along the A Re Yeng bus route to Kotze Street. They will then turn into Nana Sita Street and turn right into Paul Kruger Street. They will pass by Church Square, turn right onto Madiba Street, and continue until they reach Tshwane House on the corner of Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Street.

The parade will then travel down Simmonds Street and turn right onto Commissioner Street, which becomes Main Reef Road. The bus will then turn left at Nasrec Road, past Riverlea, and past the Johannesburg Expo Centre. The parade will then turn left onto Rand Show Road, which becomes Ben Naude Street in Diepkloof. They will turn left onto Immink Drive and right onto Chris Hani Road, travelling towards Maponya Mall.

