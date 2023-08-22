TS Galaxy Beats AmaZulu 3-2 in Carling Knockout Semi-Final

TS Galaxy beat AmaZulu 3-2 in an entertaining Carling Knockout semi-final to set up a meeting with Stellenbosch in the final. The Rockets crashed the dreams of a KZN dream final, turning the semis into a nightmare for the province 24 hours after Stellenbosch humbled Richards Bay. Usuthu were made to pay for only waking up late in the second half as Galaxy held on to reach their first final since 2019. DURBAN.

– TS Galaxy and AmaZulu took the Carling Knockout's motto to life – bringing on the electricity in an entertaining five-goal thriller that ended with Usuthu having their lights knocked out because they were not switched on in the first 30 minutes. The Rockets won a thrilling semi-final 3-2 to book a spot in the final against Stellenboch FC. Junior Dion and Augustine Kwem tried to bring Usuthu back into the contest with their late goals in the second half – but Galaxy did most of the damage in the first half. Eighty-two seconds into the match, Galaxy were already ahead thanks to the fast Lehlohonolo Mojel





