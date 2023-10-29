Trying to take credit? SA slams presidency post about Springbok win

On Saturday evening New Zealand faced South Africa in France for the World Cup Final. Springbok fans across the country watched nervously as they waited to see whether or not the team would become the only team in the world to be four time Cup holders. When the Bokke emerged from the game victorious with a 12-11 score, many celebrated excitedly.

Naturally, the presidency is also celebrating the win but has now been accused of “trying to take credit” for the Springbok’s success.SA slams Ramaphosa over Springbok post South Africans are still smiling from ear to ear following the recent Springbok victory against New Zealand’s All Blacks.

So far thousands and thousands of posts have made their way to social media as locals discuss the win, how well the players did and what a close call it was. South Africans don’t want Ramaphosa to take credit for the Springboks win. Images via Twitter: @cyrilramaphosaThe presidency has also headed online to share a post about the win and the fact that Ramaphosa has now lifted the Rugby World Cup twice during his time as the head of the country. headtopics.com

“One President. Two Rugby World Cup wins. South Africa is a winning nation. #StrongerTogether,” they captioned a video of the president hugging each of the players after the match.One President. Two Rugby World Cup wins. South Africa is a winning nation.

