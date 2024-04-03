Trucking company accuses insurance provider of forcing retrenchments and halting operations

A small trucking company from Centurion, Gauteng, has slammed its insurance provider for "forcing" it to retrench staff and halt operations after two insurance claims were rejected and its policy cancelled. While the decision not to pay out the claims was reversed 10 months later, banks had by this time repossessed two of the company's trucks and its business operations had ground to a halt.

Now Czar Freight Lines wants Guardrisk, a subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan, to "restore the business to the position it was" before the claims were rejected

