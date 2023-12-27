Troubling Information Drowned Out by Bigger Climate News

There’s been no shortage of bad climate news in 2023 — but worse still is the amount of troubling information that’s been drowned out by the bigger stories. Here are three important issues that have flown below the radar over the past 12 months. One of the significant developments this year has been a company that didn’t exist 15 months ago.

Blue Carbon, set up by a member of Dubai’s royal family last October, has been signing agreements over millions of hectares of land in Africa and elsewhere for carbon-offsetting projects. Just as industrial equipment pumps carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as a by-product of energy production, vegetation sucks it out as fuel for its own cells. By encouraging more forest growth, polluters can in theory cancel out their environmental debts. In reality, such carbon offsetting is rife with questionable accounting, turning it into a tempting way to avoid the hard work of decarbonization





Fin24 » / 🏆 21. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ceasefire in Eastern DRC Allows Rebels to Withdraw from Strategic CityA ceasefire in eastern DRC is set to last for 72 hours, allowing rebels to withdraw from the strategic city of Mushaki. The DRC's information minister urged candidates to speak against violence during their campaigns.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

NSFAS Warns Applicants of Fake Mobile AppsNSFAS warns applicants that it has not yet launched an official mobile app and any other mobile apps circulating are unofficial. These apps are run by criminals for the purpose of stealing personal information from students.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

The Widespread Use of QR Codes and Security RisksThe pandemic has led to the widespread use of QR codes, but there are security risks associated with them. QR codes are graphical representations of digital data that can be scanned by smartphones or other devices. They store information in both vertical and horizontal axes, allowing them to hold more data than barcodes. However, it is important to be cautious when using QR codes due to potential security vulnerabilities.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

75th Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Reflecting on Data Privacy RightsReflecting on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, this article questions whether the fundamental right to privacy, particularly in relation to personal information, has been fully recognized and appreciated. It highlights the absence of applicable laws in 20 African countries and emphasizes the need for individuals to assert their data privacy rights.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Text-to-Image Generators and the Issue of Copyrighted ImagesText-to-image generators have been trained on large datasets that include copyrighted images, leading to potential copyright infringement. Researchers have developed a tool to subtly alter images and disrupt computer vision while remaining visually unchanged to humans.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

16 Days of Activism against GBV Ends, but the Fight ContinuesDespite the end of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), experts warn that the issue is far from over. The Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa) East Rand urges all South Africans to continue the fight against GBV.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »