Trophy Tour: Springboks receive presidential certificates

South African retained their world cup title with a narrow 11-12 win over New Zealand at the Stade de France last Saturday, and in doing so, became the first nation to Ramaphosa was joined by his entire cabinet in welcoming the Boks where he was also due to hand over Presidential Certificates to the team.as they kick off their trophy tour around South Africa. The team will also receive Presidential Certificates at the ceremony.Sports minister Zizi Kodwa touched on how the Springboks and sport is a national unifier for a country which is one of the most unequal in the world.

“History be the judge. Rassie picked Siya Kolisi as a captain and that decision invited a lot of criticism but he stood firm”, the minister says. “He appointed and assembled the most diverse Springbok team in 2019 he was criticised but stood firm and that decision brought us a World Cup- history be the judge.”“He then appointed Jacques Nienaber who at the time was a mere physio with no coaching experience. Jacques has brought us a world cup.”The World Cup champions will leave the Union Buildings and tour through the capital to Loftus Stadium before a parade through the Pretoria CBD.

The Webb Ellis Trophy will tour the Mother City, Cape Town on Friday before heading to Durban on Saturday with the trophy tour ending in East London on Sunday.

